Kolkata’s Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar has not been seen in public since Friday, when the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned him in connection with the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams, NDTV reported on Saturday. According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kumar is on leave.

Kumar headed the special investigation team that inquired into the scams before the CBI took over the cases in 2014 on the Supreme Court’s orders, IANS reported. The special investigation team had been set up by Banerjee the year before.

The CBI has sought documents and files from Kumar. However, he has not responded to notices asking him to produce the documents. Unidentified CBI officials said Kumar may be placed under arrest if he does not respond to the agency’s summons.

The police chief also did not attend an Election Commission meeting in Kolkata on Thursday. Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a press conference that when he asked why Kumar was not present, he got no clear answer. Banerjee later apologised to the poll body.

“There is very little chance that he will come to work now,” a staff member in Kumar’s office told PTI on Saturday. “You can try on Monday or call his residence.”