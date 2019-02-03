The West Bengal government has denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for a rally in North Dinajpur district on Sunday, the chief minister’s office told ANI. “The permission for the chief minister’s rally has been declined by the West Bengal government without any prior notice,” Adityanath’s office claimed.

“This is the result of the chief minister’s popularity,” said Mrityunjay Kumar, the information advisor to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. “[West Bengal Chief Minister] Mamata Banerjee did not even permit his helicopter to land.”

Last month, the Malda district administration had refused Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah permission to land at the district airport, saying work was being carried out to upgrade the facility. However, an India Today report had claimed that the site was clean.

After that, the BJP had accused the state government of resorting to falsehood and abuse of power. However, Banerjee had denied that Shah’s helicopter had been refused permission to land at the airport.