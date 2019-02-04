The ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday sought Governor Anandiben Patel’s resignation and accused her of working like a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, PTI reported. The allegation came after Patel was heard telling a group of people to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mind and “look after” him.

“If she wanted to work like a BJP worker, she should resign and fight Lok Sabha elections,” said Madhya Pradesh Congress’s media cell head Shobha Oza. “Earlier, too, she was seen advising BJP workers at Satna airport about how to win votes.”

A video of Patel’s informal conversation, which went viral on social media, was purportedly shot during her visit to a solar power plant at Gudh in Rewa district Saturday. “Modi sahab ka dhyan rakhana [Pay attention to Mr Modi],’’ Patel was heard telling a group of villagers who raised the issue of employment for local youth.

During a visit to Satna in April last year, Patel was seen advising BJP workers on how to win votes. “Go to villages, sit with them and show some care,” she was heard saying. “You will only get votes when you adopt needy and malnourished children, run a campaign, ask others to join... only then Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream for 2022 will be fulfilled.”

Oza claimed that Patel, during her address in the Assembly, did not read the point about farm loan waivers announced by the Congress government, instead reading a BJP slogan that was not part of the written speech.

The BJP, meanwhile, defended Patel and said the Congress party’s allegations were “just a political gimmick”.

“The governor told people to keep paying attention to Modi. What is wrong with that?” said Bhopal MP and BJP leader Alok Sanjar. “Narendra Modi is the prime minister to every citizen. She meant to say help implement and reap benefits of schemes launched by Modi like Clean India, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, etc.”

Sanjar said the BJP had never disrespected the governor appointed when the United Progressive Alliance government was in power. “The Congress should also learn to respect the governor,” he added.