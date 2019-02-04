Three bags containing detonators and gelatin sticks were found on a platform at the Guwahati Railway Station in Assam on Monday morning, reported The Hindu. Another bag of explosives was found near a toilet on board the Awadh Assam Express train at Jagiroad Railway Station.

The Government Railway Police recovered three bags from platform 3 around 5.45 am when the Awadh Assam Express was on the platform. Police found 440 pieces of gelatine sticks, 700 pieces of detonators and three bundles of fuse wire, PTI reported.

Government Railway Police personnel found a fourth bag of explosives near a toilet in the AC coach of the Awadh Assam Express when the train was at Jagiroad Railway Station around 7.05 am. Jagiroad is located around 60 km east of Guwahati.

The bag contained 160 pieces of gelatine sticks and 500 pieces of detonators. All the bags were seized and police have filed a case.