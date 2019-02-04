The Assam government has registered 251 sedition cases since the alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata party came to power in the state in 2016, the Assembly was told on Monday, reported PTI.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, in a written reply to Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, said 251 cases were filed against individuals and organisations starting May 2016.

Patowary said the cases registered against several individuals were on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Home Ministry portfolio.

The Assam Police in January registered a sedition case against anti-corruption activist Akhil Gogoi, academic Hiren Gohain and former journalist Manjit Mahanta for allegedly speaking “against the law” at a recent public meeting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Patowary said sedition cases have been filed against militant groups such as United Liberation Front of Assam (I), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S), National Democratic Front of Bodoland, Kamatpur Liberation Organisation, and National Santhal Liberation Army.