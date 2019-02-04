Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took on the Bharatiya Janata Party by praising Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for being the “only one in the party with some guts”. The Congress chief’s statement follows Gadkari’s unprecedented advice to party workers to prioritise their families above politics.

On Twitter, Gandhi also sarcastically encouraged Gadkari to address other pressing matters. “Please also comment on the Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions,” Gandhi said.

The Congress has accused the Centre of signing an overpriced deal and helping Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, which had no prior experience in the sector before landing a contract with Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the fighter jets.

Gadkari Ji, compliments! You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on:



1. The #RafaleScam & Anil Ambani

2. Farmers’ Distress

3. Destruction of Institutionshttps://t.co/x8BDj1Zloa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 4, 2019

Oops, Gadkari Ji.



Huge apology. I forgot the most important one....



JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! https://t.co/SfOLiCUoyg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 4, 2019

Gadkari quickly snubbed him on the social media platform. “Rahul Gandhi Ji, I don’t need your certificate for my strength, however, I am amused to see that even after being the President of a national party you have to resort to the twisted news in media to attack our government,” Gadkari tweeted.

He further said: “You are not able to bear that Modi has become the Prime Minister, so you are getting dreams of intolerance and attacking of constitutional institutions.”

The Union minister asserted that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister once again. “I expect you [Gandhi] will make rational comments with responsibility in the future,” Gadkari said.

