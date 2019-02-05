The government does not have data on the impact of demonetisation on jobs in the unorganised sector, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Biju Janata Dal MP Rabindra Kumar Jena had asked for the impact of demonetisation on employment in the unorganised sector since 2016. “Information related to impact of demonetisation on employment in unorganised sector is not maintained centrally,” Gangwar replied.

A news report last week said the impact of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax regime could be far worse than what was shown in the unemployment figures reported by the National Sample Survey Office for 2017-’18.

Data from the National Sample Survey Office showed that unemployment in India was at a 45-year-high of 6.1% in 2017-’18, Business Standard reported last week. In comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2% in 2011-’12, during the United Progressive Alliance’s second term, according to the survey.

To a question raised by Congress MP Mullappally Ramachandran on the latest data available on unemployment in India, Gangwar cited the unemployment rate from 2015-’16, which was before demonetisation.

“As per the result of available labour force survey, the estimated unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above on usual status basis in the country in 2015-16 was 3.7%,” Gangwar said.

When Telugu Desam Party MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu asked if it was true that unemployment rate had increased to 7.4% in December 2018, Gangwar again cited pre-demonetisation data.