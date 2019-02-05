Seven people were killed and at least 27 were injured after a building caught fire in Paris in France on Monday night, AFP reported. The fire was reported from the 16th arrondissement.

“The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors” of the eight-storey block, a fire service spokesperson told AFP.

Some residents of the building rushed to the rooftop to escape the smoke and flames. “We had to carry out many rescues, including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs,” said fire service spokesperson Clement Cognon.

Fire service personnel also evacuated residents in several surrounding buildings. Around 200 firefighters were still at the scene on Tuesday, battling the blaze.

The 16th arrondissement is an area popular with tourists, with landmarks like the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Paris Saint-Germain’s home stadium Parc des Princes, the Bois de Bologne and upmarket shops and restaurants.