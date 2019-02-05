Social activist Anna Hazare broke his seven-day long fast on Tuesday after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Hazare had been on a hunger strike since January 30 to protest against the delay in the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and the passage of the Lokayukta Act in Maharashtra.

Hazare broke his fast after Fadnavis said the state government has accepted all the demands made by the 81-year-old social activist, Maharashtra Times reported. “I have decided to break my fast after the chief minister accepted all our demands,” Hazare told supporters at a joint press conference in his village Ralegan Siddhi.

Fadnavis said the state has set up a joint drafting committee to prepare a new Lokpal bill, which will be introduced in the Maharashtra legislature during the next Assembly session, ANI reported. “We have decided that the Lokpal search committee will meet on February 13, and the directions of the Supreme Court in the matter will be followed,” he added.

Apart from Fadnavis, Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh and Subhash Bhamre and state minister Girish Mahajan also met Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi on Tuesday.