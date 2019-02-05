The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology has summoned officials from Twitter India on February 11 to discuss matters concerning the use of social media. Officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will also participate in the meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Thakur, who is the chairperson of the committee, said the topic discussed will be “safeguarding citizens’ rights on social/online media platforms”. In his tweet, Thakur said both the ministry and Twitter representatives will present their views on the matter at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi at 3 pm on February 11.

The Parliamentary Commitee on Information Technology will examine the issue:



SAFEGUARDING CITIZENS RIGHTS ON SOCIAL/ONLINE NEWS MEDIA PLATFORMS



MEITY & TWITTER will present their views.



You can tweet/email your views:

comit@sansad.nic.in pic.twitter.com/bDYoSv5OHd — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 5, 2019

Last month, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said his team is preparing for the Lok Sabha elections and that they wanted to ensure that the “integrity of the conversation around the election” was maintained. The polls are expected to be held in April and May.

“It’s [the Lok Sabha elections] going to be the biggest democratic election in the world,” Dorsey had said when asked about Twitter’s new tool for political ad transparency in India. “And Twitter is heavily used by the influencers and the politicians and the government in India, so we’re very fortunate in that degree. And we want to make sure that we are doing what we can to make sure that we maintain the integrity of the conversation around the election.”

On January 10, Twitter had announced that it will provide an advertising dashboard that will show expenditures by political parties in India on the platform during the course of the election.