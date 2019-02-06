Cabinet approves setting up of Rs 2,000 crore agricultural market fund to develop rural markets
The Centre also proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to combat piracy, and funds for Prasar Bharati for modernisation.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a Rs 2,000-crore Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund, with a view to upgrade and develop rural markets for agricultural goods. The fund will be used to provide states and Union territory governments with subsidised loans, to develop marketing infrastructure in 585 Agricultural Produce Market Committees and 10,000 villages, an official press release said.
The Centre said states can also access the fund for “innovative integrated market infrastructure projects” through public-private partnership and other modes. However, the disbursal of funds will be dependent on the demands and proposals received from the states, the press release added.
Amendments to Cinematograph Act
The government also approved amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to prevent duplication of films through piracy.
The Centre has proposed to make film piracy punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh, or both. The penalty can be imposed on any person who uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, without the permission of the copyright owner.
Funds for Prasar Bharati
The Cabinet also approved a scheme for public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, under which the organisation will get over Rs 1,054.52 crore for a three-year period till 2020. The money has to be used to improve broadcast infrastructure and for network development.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said that out of Rs 1,054.52 crore, Rs 435.04 crore will be used for schemes of All India Radio, and the remainder for the schemes of Doordarshan. A provision has been made for modernisation of equipment and facilities in studios, and high definition television transmitters at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.
The Centre said it has approved the launch of the DD Arun Prabha channel from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh “to fulfill the aspirations of people of the northeast region”.