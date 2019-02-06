The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a Rs 2,000-crore Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund, with a view to upgrade and develop rural markets for agricultural goods. The fund will be used to provide states and Union territory governments with subsidised loans, to develop marketing infrastructure in 585 Agricultural Produce Market Committees and 10,000 villages, an official press release said.

The Centre said states can also access the fund for “innovative integrated market infrastructure projects” through public-private partnership and other modes. However, the disbursal of funds will be dependent on the demands and proposals received from the states, the press release added.

CCEA approves creation of Agri-Market infrastructure fund for development and upgradation of Gramin Agriculture Markets; Corpus of Rs. 2000 crore to be created with NABARD pic.twitter.com/rm2JPs2lbU — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) February 6, 2019

Amendments to Cinematograph Act

The government also approved amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to prevent duplication of films through piracy.

The Centre has proposed to make film piracy punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh, or both. The penalty can be imposed on any person who uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, without the permission of the copyright owner.

To tackle Film Piracy & Copyright infringement,#Cabinet approves amendment to the Cinematograph Act, 1952; Penal Provisions for unauthorized camcording and duplication of films pic.twitter.com/WAb8mmJs6S — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) February 6, 2019

Funds for Prasar Bharati

The Cabinet also approved a scheme for public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, under which the organisation will get over Rs 1,054.52 crore for a three-year period till 2020. The money has to be used to improve broadcast infrastructure and for network development.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said that out of Rs 1,054.52 crore, Rs 435.04 crore will be used for schemes of All India Radio, and the remainder for the schemes of Doordarshan. A provision has been made for modernisation of equipment and facilities in studios, and high definition television transmitters at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

The Centre said it has approved the launch of the DD Arun Prabha channel from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh “to fulfill the aspirations of people of the northeast region”.