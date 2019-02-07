The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned for the second straight day on Thursday after Bharatiya Janata Party legislators disrupted proceedings, claiming that the coalition government of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) lacks majority, PTI reported.

BJP MLAs asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to step down and shouted slogans such as “down down government without majority” and “No unity, no majority”.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar initially adjourned the House for 10 minutes. When the Assembly reconvened, the Opposition party continued its protests, forcing the speaker to adjourn the House till 12.30 pm on Friday. Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio, will table the 2019-’20 Budget on Friday.

Nine Congress MLAs, who had skipped the party legislature meeting on Wednesday, were not present in the Assembly on Thursday despite the party issuing a whip directing them to be present in the House on all days of the Budget session. Among the rebel legislators are Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumtalli, Ramesh Jarkiholi and B Nagendra, who are reportedly in touch with the BJP.

Legislator JN Ganesh, who was suspended last month from the Congress after he allegedly assaulted fellow party MLA Anand Singh during a brawl at a resort, was also absent.

In the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP members stormed the Well of the House and protested against the government. “It is an anti-people government which lacks majority and hence, it has no right to continue,” said BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok.

On Wednesday, Governor Vajubhai Vala, who was addressing the joint session of the legislature, was forced to cut short his speech after BJP MLAs created a ruckus.