Ten police personnel were trapped after a snow avalanche hit a police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. The state has been receiving heavy snowfall and the Valley was cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Thursday.

The Kashmir Zone police announced on Twitter that a rescue operation is underway.

Kulgam district Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh told the Greater Kashmir, “Ten policemen are safe, while ten others are trapped under snow.” He added that the state police, Army and local residents were involved in the rescue operations.

The strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which connects the region to the rest of India, remained closed after fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector and landslides in Ramsoo-Ramban on Thursday. Flight operations were disrupted at the Srinagar Airport. All flights were cancelled for the day. Most roads remained inaccessible and completely snowed under.