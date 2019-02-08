At least 10 people were killed and three injured after a fire at one of Brazil’s biggest football clubs on Friday, AFP reported. The blaze occurred at the Ninho de Urubu training ground of the Flamengo football club, based in Rio de Janeiro.

The dormitory housed youth players aged between 14 years to 17 years, according to TV Globo. According to local media, the dead included six players and four members of the team staff.

The fire started around 5.10 am local time, 12.40 pm India time, when the players were asleep. It was brought under control in a little more than two hours, BBC reported.

Firefighters said that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The football club’s top-flight professional squad also trains at the training ground located in the Vargem Grande district of Rio. The main team had been due to practice at the facility on Friday morning.

The training camp is located in an area of western Rio that was hit by a massive storm on Wednesday, in which six people were killed. Due to the heavy rainfall, the football facility had been without electricity or water when the fire broke out.