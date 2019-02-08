At least 12 people died near Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district after drinking spurious liquor, ANI reported on Friday. Other reports, however, said as many as 14 people have died.

“The incident occurred last night,” Uttarakhand Excise Minister Prakash Pant told the news agency. “We have suspended thirteen officials in connection with the case. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken.”

#Uttarakhand: 12 people have died in Roorkee after consuming illicit liquor. 13 excise officials have been suspended in connection with the case pic.twitter.com/OHWdz1ZxUT — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

At least 40 villagers are still in a critical condition and have been admitted to hospitals in Bhagwanpur, Jhabreda, Roorkee and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, according to the Hindustan Times. Villagers of Ballupur, Bindu Khadak, Binarasi, Balswagaj, Dakowali had consumed the country-made liquor on Thursday, officials said.

Some of the deceased villagers were identified as Rajkumar, 35, Jasveer, 45, Vishwas, 30, Charan Singh, 57, Sanjay, 46, Dhani Ram, 45, Mange Ram, 40, Suraj, 40, Dhyan Singh, 30, Chandra, 50, Gyan Singh, 56 and Jaharu, 50.