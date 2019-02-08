A Delhi court on Friday sent advocate Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam to judicial custody till February 20 in connection with a separate case of alleged possession and laundering of black money, PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought that Khaitan be sent to judicial custody and Special Judge Arvind Kumar accepted the plea. Khaitan moved a bail application on the ground that he was not required for further investigation. The court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response to the bail plea by February 15.

A court on February 2 had extended by six days the Enforcement Directorate’s custody of Khaitan, who was arrested on January 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Last month, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had searched Khaitan’s offices and properties in New Delhi and the National Capital Region. The Income Tax Department had then filed a case against the advocate under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed its case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the Income Tax Department’s case. According to unidentified agency officials, Khaitan operates several foreign accounts illegally, and possesses black money and stashed assets.

Khaitan was arrested in December 2016 in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. However, he was granted bail in the case.