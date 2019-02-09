Members of the Gujjar community in Rajasthan continued their protest, demanding 5% reservation, for the second straight day on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

Protestors blocked railway tracks near Malarna Dungar station in Sawai Madhopur district, forcing the railways to cancel at least 14 trains in the Kota division and divert four, according to ANI.

Members of the Gujjar community have been asking the state government to implement the 5% reservation it had promised them and four other groups in 2017. At present, the community has 1% reservation in education and government jobs. The Congress government in the state has appointed a panel of three cabinet ministers to negotiate with the community.

“We have a good CM [and] a good PM,” a protestor told ANI. “We want [them to] listen to the demands of Gujjar community. It is not an uphill task for them to provide reservation.”

Gujjar leader Kirori Bainsla on Friday said their protest would be a peaceful one and the state government should stand by its promise. Last month, Bainsla had given the state 20 days to clarify its stand on reservation for the five groups.