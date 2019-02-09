United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday (Saturday morning India time) that he would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam’s Capital Hanoi on February 27 and 28.

“I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace,” Trump tweeted. “North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, will become a great economic powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him amd fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of rocket – an economic one!”

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held three days of talks in Pyongyang to prepare for the summit, Reuters reported.

Trump had announced Vietnam as the location of his meeting with Kim during his State of the Union address on February 5 but did not disclose the name of the city. The summit was announced in January. Trump had told the Congress that the two countries would have been in a “major war” if he had not been elected president.

The two leaders met for the first time on June 12 in Singapore for a historic summit, following which Kim committed to the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean Peninsula.