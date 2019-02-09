The Hyderabad Police on Saturday booked a team of doctors from a government hospital for allegedly leaving a pair of scissors in a woman’s abdomen after a surgery three months ago, PTI reported. The case was filed based on a complaint by the woman’s husband.

The 33-year-old woman had been experienced pain in her stomach, and found the reason when she underwent an X-ray at the same hospital on Friday. The doctors were booked for causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety, the police said.

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences has set up a committee to investigate the matter, NDTV reported. The surgery was reportedly conducted by a surgeon in the department of surgical gastroenterology. “The patient is our first priority,” K Manohar, the hospital’s director, said. “At the earliest we are removing the instrument to nurture the patient back to health.”

Manohar told Hindustan Times that the patient had been admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain on October 28, 2018, and had been operated for hernia in November. She was discharged on November 12.