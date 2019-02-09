Union minister Arun Jaitley has returned from the United States after undergoing medical treatment there. “Delighted to be back home,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Piyush Goyal, who is handling Jaitley’s finance ministry in his absence, shared his tweet, welcoming him back. Goyal had presented the interim Budget of the government on February 1.

After the Budget was presented, Jaitley had told PTI in New York that he was on the course of recovery. The 66-year-old has been writing blog posts on Facebook even during his absence, on topics such as unemployment data, the Opposition’s grand alliance and the stand-off between the Central Bureau of Investigation and the West Bengal government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party or the Union government have not officially revealed the nature of Jaitley’s ailment. Goyal had held the charge of his ministry for three months last year too when he was away for a kidney transplant. Jaitley had resumed charge in August 2018.

Delighted to be back home. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 9, 2019