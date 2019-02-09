Hindi film actor Mahesh Anand was found dead at his home in Mumbai’s Versova on Saturday, ANI reported. He was 57.

The police are trying to ascertain the cause of his death and have sent his body to Cooper Hospital.

The actor was known for playing the villain’s roles in Hindi films in the 1980s and 1990s. Anand’s last performance was in Rangeela Raja, which was released in January 2018 and was his first film in 18 years.

Anand acted in Coolie No 1, Vijeta, Shahenshah, Kurukshetra among several others.