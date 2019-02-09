Trinamool Congress legislator Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening. The MLA from Krishnagunj in Nadia district, West Bengal, was attending a Saraswati Puja function in Phulbari when he was killed, The Indian Express reported.

Trinamool’s Nadia chief Gourishankar Dutta blamed the murder on the Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly the followers of Mukul Roy, News 18 reported. Roy joined the BJP from the Trinamool in 2017.

The BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh denied the allegation and claimed that Biswas fell victim to a factional fight in the Trinamool, the report said, adding that he called for the CBI to investigate the killing as the BJP does not have faith in the Bengal police.

The police said they are looking into the murder. “He was shot dead by miscreants. We are investigating,” The Indian Express quoted an unnamed police official as saying.

The BJP has reportedly made significant inroads into Nadia, which borders Bangladesh, in recent times.