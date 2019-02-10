Protests were organised in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guntur, scheduled for Sunday. Workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party, the Congress, Left parties, student groups and organisations which favour special category status for Andhra Pradesh organised demonstrations in 13 districts, IANS reported.

The protestors chanted “Modi go back!”. They also carried black flags and staged sit-in protests in many places. Posters have come up across Guntur city with the slogan “Modi go back” and “Modi no entry”, News18 reported.

Andhra Pradesh politely asking Modi to go back from AP after he has failed to do any good for the state and not granting special status as promised. #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/F188VJ5YGi — Gyanesh Pandey (@gyanesh18) February 10, 2019

In a teleconference with party workers on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called Modi’s visit a “black day” for the people of the state, and asked the cadre to protest against the visit, the Hindustan Times reported. “If he sets his foot in our home state, our soil will become unholy as he is a betrayer, belying his own assurances given to our bifurcated state such as special category status,” Naidu claimed.

The Telugu Desam Party quit the National Democratic Alliance in March 2018 over the Centre’s failure to grant Andhra Pradesh special category status.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana said the Telugu Desam Party was creating hurdles for the programme, but will not be able to stop it. “You are doing all this only out of fear,” he said.

But Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Panchumarthy Anuradha dismissed this allegation, saying there was no question of “creating hurdles” as the state government had given permission for Modi’s rally.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao claimed the party was ready to face any kind of challenge, News18 reported. “We have given many things to this state,” he said. “The TDP is unnecessarily blaming and doing political drama.”

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy said the protest against the prime minister will be peaceful. “Those who not participate will be considered to be against people’s welfare,” he warned.