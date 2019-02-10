West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra said on Saturday that party president Rahul Gandhi agreed with the state unit’s opinion that there should be no alliance with the Trinamool Congress for the Lok Sabha elections. Mitra said Gandhi has allowed the state unit to hold talks with “democratic and secular forces” in the state, PTI reported.

“Our party president has agreed with our views that aligning with Trinamool Congress would be a disaster for the Congress, as it is because of the Trinamool Congress that the Bharatiya Janata Party is gaining ground in the state,” he said. “Rahulji has told us to prepare our own strategy.”

Mitra did not rule out an alliance with the Left Front, but said this will first be discussed within the state unit of the Congress.

The Congress president held a meeting of state chiefs and legislature party leaders in New Delhi on Saturday. He asked the office bearers to raise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dictatorial style” of governance, and “burning issues” such as farm distress and unemployment during the Lok Sabha elections campaign. He added that the party will defer to the wishes of its state units about possible alliances.

Gandhi also told the attendees that Rajya Sabha MPs, sitting MLAs and their family members will not get Lok Sabha tickets, The Indian Express reported. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May.