Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, at Nankana Sahib. She hit out at the Centre, saying its “top priority” seems to be building a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Khan launched a spring tree plantation campaign at Balloki in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday. At the event, he announced that a wildlife reserve would be set up under Guru Nanak’s name and that Nankana Sahib will also have a university in his name.

“How times change. Centre’s top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities & building Ram Mandir,” Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party chief, said on Twitter. “On the other hand, heartening to see that Pak PM has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji and create a university under his name.”

In November, Mufti had welcomed Pakistan’s offer to open several shrines, including Sharada Peeth, to Indian devotees. The Sharda Peeth pilgrimage site is located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider Pakistan’s offer.