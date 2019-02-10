At least four civilians and seven members of the security forces were injured after suspected militants threw a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on Sunday, ANI reported. The wounded include three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and four officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The incident took place at the CRPF camp at Palladium in Lal Chowk at around 7.10 pm. CRPF spokesperson Sanjay Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the militants hurled a grenade at the 132nd battalion. “Three CRPF men, including an assistant sub-inspector and a woman, sustained injuries in the attack,” he said, adding that all of them were in a stable condition.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the accused.