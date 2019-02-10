Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on a day-long strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for his state, PTI reported on Sunday. The “Dharma Porata Deeksha”, or protest for justice, will be staged at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Telugu Desam Party had quit the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, in March 2018 over the Centre’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh special status.

Naidu, the TDP chief, will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 12. TDP legislators and ministers will sit on the hunger strike with the chief minister. According to an official statement, members of state employee associations, social and student organisations will also join the fast. Leaders of several opposition parties are also expected to extend their support.

Before embarking on the fast, Naidu will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and to the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan. On April 20 last year, Naidu had observed a fast in Vijayawada on his birthday demanding special status for the state.