Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday admitted that the voice in an audio clip Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy released last week belonged to him. However, Yeddyurappa alleged that Kumaraswamy “doctored” the clip, The Times of India reported.

The clip, Kumaraswamy claims, proves that Yeddyurappa offered Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Naganagowda Kandkur’s son, Sharangouda, Rs 25 lakh and a ministerial post for his father. The state BJP chief had earlier labelled the recording fake.

However, on Sunday, Yeddyurappa told reporters that he met Sharangouda, but claimed that Kumaraswamy sent him. “It is true that I met Sharangouda,” Yeddyurappa said. “Kumaraswamy sent the MLA’s son to me to make me speak according to their requirements and then doctored and edited the audio. The chief minister himself seems to have written the script for the recording.”

Nevertheless, BJP filed a complaint against Kumaraswamy on Sunday at the Vidhan Soudha police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the audio clip was “fabricated, created and truncated”, PTI reported. Yeddyurappa’s associate, MB Maramkal, filed the complaint after he discovered a “plot” by Kumaraswamy and his associates to “tarnish” the reputation of Yeddyurappa and the BJP, the first information report claimed.

“We hope that the investigating agency would investigate into the matter and press criminal charges against Kumaraswamy and his associates and bring them to justice,” the FIR said.