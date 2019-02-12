Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday mocked the Opposition for their lack of clarity about a prime ministerial candidate, while his own party was confident of fielding Narendra Modi. Shah dared the Opposition parties, who are in talks to form an alliance ahead of the elections, to reveal the name of their candidate.

“Opposition parties are trying to forge an uneven alliance,” Shah said while addressing party workers in Ahmedabad after flagging off the “Mera Parivar, Bhajapa Parivar” campaign. “I demand the parties of grand alliance to make it clear as to who their leader is. Who is going to be their candidate for the top post? We are clear about the world’s most admired leader Narendra Modi being our leader.”

Shah said there was “rock-solid support” for Modi and that the Opposition tie-up will not affect the BJP’s prospects, The Indian Express reported. “BJP workers call me expressing concern over Mahagathbandhan [grand alliance]. They ask me what will happen. I tell them to remove the fear of the Mahagathbandhan from their hearts,” he said.

Shah launched the BJP’s ambitious campaign on Tuesday by hoisting a party flag at his home in Gujarat. The campaign will last till March 2 and the party aims to hoist its flag at homes of 5 crore workers and supporters across the country.

“This BJP flag is a symbol of development, belief and nationalism, and shows how appeasement, casteism and family rule is ending in the Modi era,” Shah said.

#MeraParivarBhajapaParivar के अंतर्गत आज मैंने अपने घर पर भाजपा का झंडा लगाकर 'फिर एक बार- मोदी सरकार' का संकल्प लिया।



आप भी इस हैशटैग के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करें। pic.twitter.com/kuoj7yVIhl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 12, 2019