Security in Delhi and the National Capital Region was put on high alert on Tuesday after a car drove into a barricade at the Parliament complex, ANI reported. The car belonged to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Thokchom Meinya. The Budget Session of Parliament is underway at present and will end on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the vehicle got stuck on the security spikes and set off a security siren, the Hindustan Times reported. Meinya was not in the car when the incident occurred. The vehicle suffered some damage but no one was injured.

Parliament security personnel have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Security at Parliament building was beefed up after the 2001 attack, in which nine people lost their lives. On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed gunmen stormed Parliament and opened fire. All five attackers were shot dead.