The Comptroller and Auditor General on Wednesday tabled a report in the Rajya Sabha on capital acquisitions by the Indian Air Force, which included details about the Rafale aircraft deal. The report said that the National Democratic Alliance’s deal for 36 jets was 2.8% cheaper than the agreement the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance had made for 126 jets.

The Congress and other Opposition leaders have repeatedly accused the Centre of irregularities in the agreement signed by the government. The government has denied them, however, and has said this will be a non-issue in the upcoming elections.

Following this report, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that the lies of the “mahajhoothbandhan” had been exposed. “Satyameva Jayate – the truth shall prevail,” he tweeted. “How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation? It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast [Congress chief Rahul Gandhi] is right.”

However, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI before the Parliament session began that the report holds no value, because the person who prepared it was a negotiator in the Rafale deal.

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati claimed that the report is neither complete nor fully correct “in the eyes of the public”. She wondered why constitutional institutions are “under stress” during the term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, and why they have been unable to function honestly.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Gandhi has consistently lied to the people, ANI reported. “If someone has to be given a tag of ‘mahajhootha’ [huge liar] or an award for it then he’ll be the first contender,” Chouhan said. “He has no shame. The way he had lied in Rafale matter, all his facts and documents are turning out to be false.”