The big news: Supreme Court likely to deliver verdict on Delhi-Centre row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee said Opposition would form pre-poll alliance, and Modi pitched for a majority government in his last speech in 16th Lok Sabha.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle likely to be delivered by Supreme Court today: The court will rule who has control over services, the power to set up commissions of inquiry, and control over the anti-corruption bureau.
- We will have a pre-poll alliance for Lok Sabha elections, says Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meeting: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition leaders have agreed to begin discussing a common minimum programme and work together to defeat the BJP.
- Modi praises Lok Sabha’s productivity, pitches for majority government in last speech in the House: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die – with no appointed date for resumption – on Wednesday, the last day of the Budget Session.
- US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross abruptly cancels India trip because of ‘bad weather’: The senior Trump administration official was to be a co-chair of the India-US CEO Forum, which is set to begin in New Delhi on Thursday.
- Priyanka Gandhi says Congress will fight with ‘full might’ as party allies with Mahan Dal in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress leader said the party will follow the type of politics where everyone is represented equally.
- Eight Aligarh Muslim University students suspended on complaints of violence, assault: The district magistrate suspended internet services in Aligarh till Thursday after clashes were reported on campus following a confrontation with journalists.
- CAG report on Rafale deal an ‘eyewash’, Narendra Modi misled Parliament, claims Congress: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister’s arguments for the new aircraft deal – better price and faster delivery – have been demolished.
- Number of sitting days reduced in 16th Lok Sabha, but more time was spent on legislative business: The current Lok Sabha passed 133 bills and 46 bills will lapse, according to think-tank PRS Legislative.
- ‘I wish Narendra Modi becomes PM again,’ says Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Opposition party leader’s comment was received by loud cheers by members of the BJP.
- FIR filed against actors Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna in Bihar in connection with ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’: A court in Bihar had ordered the police to file a case against the actors after a petition claimed the movie portrayed public figures in a ‘bad light’.