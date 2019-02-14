A look at the headlines right now:

Verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle likely to be delivered by Supreme Court today: The court will rule who has control over services, the power to set up commissions of inquiry, and control over the anti-corruption bureau. We will have a pre-poll alliance for Lok Sabha elections, says Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meeting: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition leaders have agreed to begin discussing a common minimum programme and work together to defeat the BJP. Modi praises Lok Sabha’s productivity, pitches for majority government in last speech in the House: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die – with no appointed date for resumption – on Wednesday, the last day of the Budget Session. US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross abruptly cancels India trip because of ‘bad weather’: The senior Trump administration official was to be a co-chair of the India-US CEO Forum, which is set to begin in New Delhi on Thursday. Priyanka Gandhi says Congress will fight with ‘full might’ as party allies with Mahan Dal in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress leader said the party will follow the type of politics where everyone is represented equally. Eight Aligarh Muslim University students suspended on complaints of violence, assault: The district magistrate suspended internet services in Aligarh till Thursday after clashes were reported on campus following a confrontation with journalists. CAG report on Rafale deal an ‘eyewash’, Narendra Modi misled Parliament, claims Congress: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister’s arguments for the new aircraft deal – better price and faster delivery – have been demolished. Number of sitting days reduced in 16th Lok Sabha, but more time was spent on legislative business: The current Lok Sabha passed 133 bills and 46 bills will lapse, according to think-tank PRS Legislative. ‘I wish Narendra Modi becomes PM again,’ says Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Opposition party leader’s comment was received by loud cheers by members of the BJP. FIR filed against actors Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna in Bihar in connection with ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’: A court in Bihar had ordered the police to file a case against the actors after a petition claimed the movie portrayed public figures in a ‘bad light’.