The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the Delhi government’s power to appoint and transfer civil servants, Live Law reported. The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging notifications issued by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi amid a power tussle with the Centre.

Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, who were on the two-judge bench, referred the matter of jurisdicton over “services” to a larger bench, ANI reported. On other matters under consideration, the judges delivered concurring verdicts.

The petitioners had asked the Supreme Court to decide who has control over services in the Delhi administration, the power to set up commissions of inquiry, control over the anti-corruption bureau, and the postings and transfers of bureaucrats.

Sikri said the transfers of certain grade officers would fall under the lieutenant governor while others will come under the purview of the Delhi government, Live Law reported.

On the anti-corruption bureau, the judge upheld the Centre’s power to take cognisance of offences against Central government officers. Sikri said the anti-corruption bureau would be under the control of the lieutenant governor and ruled that the Delhi government has no power over the police.

On setting up commissions for inquiry, Sikri said the Centre was the appropriate authority going by the provisions of the General Clauses Act. The power to appoint special public prosecutor lies with the Delhi government, and so does the electricity board, Sikri added.

The court had reserved its verdict on the petitions three months ago. During the hearings, the Centre had told the court that the lieutenant governor has the power to regulate services in Delhi. The powers are delegated to the lieutenant governor as the administrator of the national Capital, it had added.

On July 4, the Constitution bench had asked both Delhi and Centre to practise “collaborative federalism”, The Hindu reported. The court had restricted the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor to matters of land, police and public order. On other matters, the lieutenant governor was asked to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers of the elected government of the National Capital.

In January, the court dismissed a petition filed against Kejriwal that sought to declare his hunger strike outside the lieutenant governor’s office in June last year unconstitutional.

However, in November 2017, the court had said the lieutenant governor of Delhi has more power than the governor of a state. The Supreme Court said the lieutenant governor can exercise his discretion according to Article 239AA of the Constitution.