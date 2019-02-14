Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of “continuous acts of high-handed dictatorship” as he continued a sit-in protest with his ministers outside the Raj Nivas on Thursday, PTI reported on Thursday. In a letter to Bedi the day before, Narayanasamy had asked the lieutenant governor to change her “style of undemocratic day-to-day governance”.

Narayanasamy started the demonstration outside Bedi’s official residence on Wednesday afternoon in protest against her directive to enforce a helmet rule in the Union territory immediately. He also claimed that she had yet to approve 39 pending government proposals.

Bedi tweeted a letter she wrote to the chief minister on Wednesday evening, calling the protest unlawful. She said Narayanasamy had written to her on February 7 and instead of waiting for a response he had come to Raj Nivas for a dharna. She invited Narayanasamy for a discussion on February 21. She said his concerns needed “examination for a considered response”.

However, the chief minister wrote back, saying the concerns he had raised in his February 7 letter were not new, and he had also raised them in the past. “We will not relent until a lasting solution is found to all the issues I raised in my letter,” Narayanasamy wrote. “We will not get cowed down by any kind of autocratic threats.”

Narayanasamy told reporters that Bedi has no right to interfere in Cabinet decisions, and alleged that she was being encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create problems for his government, ANI reported. “Why should we [go to her to discuss]?” PTI quoted him as saying. “Let her come here and hold talks with us.”

On Wednesday evening, the police barricaded the Raj Nivas and the surrounding streets to prevent unauthorised persons from entering the area.

Helmet rule

On February 10, Bedi herself took to the streets and instructed people to wear helmets. Around 30,000 people have been booked since February 11 for riding motorcycles without helmets, PTI reported.

Narayanasamy, however, wants the rule to be implemented in a phased manner. “The governor is meddling in the day-to-day administrative affairs of the government,” he alleged. “We are now protesting against the forceful implementation of the helmet rule. She took a unilateral decision on implementing the compulsory helmet rule. She has gone to the extent of threatening officials with dire consequences if they do not implement the helmet rule.”

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has extended its support to Narayanasamy’s protest.