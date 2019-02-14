Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the Opposition alliance, saying they lacked “leaders, policies and philosophy”, reported PTI. Shah addressed the handloom and powerloom associations in Tamil Nadu’s Erode on Thursday.

“There were two alliances in the country – one under [Congress chief] Rahul Gandhi and a gatbandhan which has no leader,” he said. “Under BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, NDA’s strong alliance is ready to lead the nation...Entire nation has decided that in May 2019, once again a government will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

Shah also criticised the Congress and the Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam, saying an alliance between the two parties would be “an alliance for scams and corruption”. Shah said the two parties follow dynastic politics. “They have come together to create wealth for their families,” he said. In December, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin has backed Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate.

Shah said the BJP would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu as party of a “strong alliance”. Shah said BJP was the only party which is recognised because of its karyakartas or workers and not by its leaders.

Shah said the National Democratic Alliance government has made efforts to revive the textile industry after the shutdown under the United Progressive Alliance’s regime.