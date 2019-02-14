The parents of a woman who was gang-raped in New Delhi in December 2012 approached the Patiala House Court on Thursday to expedite the procedure to hang all the convicts, ANI reported. The court will hear the matter on March 2.

The Supreme Court in December had dismissed a petition seeking the immediate execution of the four men convicted for raping and murdering the student.

The 23-year-old student was brutally assaulted and raped by six men in a moving bus in the capital on December 16, 2012. Two weeks later, the woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. A minor convict was released in December 2015 after serving three years in a detention home for juveniles, while one convict died in prison.

On May 5, 2017, the Supreme Court had upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court and the trial court awarding capital punishment to the four convicts.

In July last year, the court had dismissed a review petition filed by convicts Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma who had requested that their punishment be reduced to life sentence. The fourth death-row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, had not filed a review petition.

Although the victim’s mother, had praised the Supreme Court’s decision, she had called on the judiciary to “tighten the system”. The victim’s father had also urged the court to expedite the process. “I believe sooner they [the convicts] are hanged, the better it is,” he had then said.