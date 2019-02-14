The United States has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel plans to Pakistan due to “terrorism” and risks to civil aviation operating within or near the country.

The Department of State issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, asking citizens to not travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces due to “terrorism” and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir due to “terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

“Terrorist attacks continue to happen across Pakistan, with most occurring in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas,” the advisory said. It said the US Consulate General in Peshawar will be unable to provide any consular services to US citizens.

The advisory also warned of the threat of “armed conflict between India and Pakistan” in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. “Indian and Pakistani military forces periodically exchange fire across the Line of Control,” it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) due to risks to civil aviation operating within or near Pakistan.