With Brexit just six weeks away, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May suffered another defeat in the House of Commons on Thursday as legislators voted down her approach to the talks, BBC reported. This comes weeks after she agreed to renegotiate the deal with the European Union after MPs in the Lower House voted 317 to 301 to order her to seek new terms with the bloc.

On Thursday, parliamentarians voted 303 votes to 258 against a motion endorsing the government’s negotiating strategy. The defeat is not legally binding and Downing Street said it would not change May’s approach to talks with the European Union. However, Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged May to “admit her Brexit strategy has failed” and come forward with a plan Parliament would support.

The government was defeated because hardline pro-Brexit legislators in May’s Conservative Party abstained, feeling the government is effectively ruling out the threat of leaving the European Union without an agreement on departure terms and future relations, AP reported.

Pro-European Union parliamentarians, however, fear time is running out to seal an agreement before the United Kingdom topples off a cliff. The House of Commons on Thursday rejected two amendments from the Opposition that sought to postpone Brexit or steer the country away from a “no-deal” scenario.

Lawmakers who want to avert a “no-deal” Brexit are preparing to make a push on February 27 in a new series of votes intended to force the government’s hand. By then, Brexit will be only a month away since the country is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29.

On January 16, the British Parliament had voted against the deal May had negotiated with European Union officials. The following day, she survived a no-confidence vote 325 to 306.