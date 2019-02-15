The daughter of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from her house in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday, PTI reported. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said a suspect has been detained for questioning.

“Prima facie, we haven’t found any political motive behind the kidnapping, but no possibility can be ruled out,” Singh said.

Suprabhat Batyabal was not home when a gang barged into his house in Labhpur area and kidnapped his 22-year-old daughter, said his brother Sujit Batyabal.

Suprabhat Batyabal had switched to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress five months ago. He was a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) before he joined the Trinamool Congress.

“Five miscreants barged into the house around 8 pm, on finding out that Suprabhat was not home,” Sujit Batyabal said. “First, they confined us in a room and locked it from outside. Then, at gunpoint, they dragged my niece out and forced her into a car, which was parked near our home, and drove off,” he said.

Residents in the area reportedly picketed the Labhpur police station and blocked the Suri-Katwa Road in the district on Thursday night, demanding that police look for the woman.