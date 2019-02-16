The Vande Bharat Express broke down with a snag early on Saturday on its way back to New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The “Train 18”, which can reach a speed of 160 km per hour, was flagged off on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train began making a suspicious noise, after which its wheels skid and the brakes jammed in a coach, the report by a journalist on board the train said. Electricity went off in several coaches. The train got stranded 15 km from Tundla junction in western Uttar Pradesh.

People on board the train, including journalists, have been moved to two other trains, NDTV reported.

The train is scheduled to have its first commercial run on Sunday.

The train has a travel time of nine hours and 45 minutes from Delhi to Varanasi, including a stoppage time of 40 minutes each at Kanpur and Prayagraj. It is regarded as a successor to the Shatabdi Express. The 16-coach train was built at Rae Bareli’s Modern Coach Factory at a cost of Rs 97 crore. The fully air-conditioned train has two executive chair cars. The total seating capacity of the train is 1,128 passengers.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system and onboard hotspot Wi-Fi. The train has a regenerative braking system, which can save up to 30% of electrical energy.