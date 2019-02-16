Delhi: Minor fire breaks out at High Court canteen, no casualties reported
The Delhi Fire Services received a call around 1.30 pm and the situation was brought under control 20 minutes later.
A fire broke out in the Delhi High Court canteen on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Services said. Four fire tenders were deployed to the spot after they received a call around 1.30 pm, a senior fire services officer told PTI.
The fire, which had broken out in the chimney of the canteen, was brought under control by 1.50 pm, the official added. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to the Hindustan Times.