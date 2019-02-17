The Delhi Commission for Minorities on Saturday asked the Delhi Police to be on high alert against those who try to vitiate the atmosphere following the terror attack in Pulwama, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on February 14, The Wire reported.

The commission said that while ordinary Kashmiri Muslims are being attacked in various parts of the country, attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere in the national Capital too. “There are attacks on Kashmiris, even on ordinary Muslims, in various parts of the country in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pulwama,” Zafarul-Islam Khan, the chairperson of the panel, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, The Hindu reported. “Even in Delhi attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere and start riots.”

Khan alleged that processions were being organised in Muslim areas and in front of Muslim homes in mixed population areas, where provocative slogans were being chanted. “Unless Delhi Police is alert and proactive, riots will erupt like those in Jammu city,” he said. “Kindly, order all police stations in Delhi to be alert, proactive and responsive to the need to keep peace and amity at all costs.”

The Delhi Police, however, said they are already on high alert. “The city has been put on high alert,” an unidentified spokesperson said. “Security has been increased and officers have been deployed across the capital, including in minority dominated areas.”