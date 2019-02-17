Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Patna Metro Rail project and other development projects in Bihar’s Barauni in Begusarai district.

Modi also paid respects to two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force – Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Ratan Kumar Thakur from Bhagalpur – from Bihar who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

“I feel the same fire in my heart that’s burning inside you,” Modi said referring to the grief that people across the country have felt following the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times.

Modi said the National Democratic Alliance’s vision of development runs on two parallel lines – infrastructure development, and uplifting sections of society who are struggling to avail basic amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Barauni: Main anubhav kar raha hun aapke aur desh vaasiyon ke dil mein kitni aag hai. Jo aag aapke dil mein vahi aag mere dil mein bhi hai. #Bihar https://t.co/Qr9ktUdumv — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

Modi inaugurated the Patna City Gas Distribution project and laid the foundation stone of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project and the ATF Hydrotreating Unit at Barauni Refinery. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present at the inauguration of development projects.

Modi also inaugurated the first phase of River Front Development at Patna, the electrification of railway lines on several sectors, and flagged off the Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express. He laid the foundation stone of medical colleges at Chhapra and Purnia.