The Cricket Club of India, an affiliated unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has covered a portrait of former cricketer and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan at its headquarters in Mumbai to protest against the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

At least 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed when a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Cricket Club of India President Premal Udani said a decision was taken on Friday and the portrait was covered a day later. “See, CCI is a sports club and we have photographs of past and present cricketers from all countries,” Udani told PTI. “We wanted to show, in our way, displeasure on whatever is happening right now. It is [a] mark of protest. We have covered it as of now but can’t say right now if we would take it down.”

An unidentified official of the Cricket Club of India said Khan’s portrait was on a wall of Porbunder All-rounder, a restaurant inside the club premises. The restaurant also has portraits of other cricketers.

Cricket Club of India is home to the Brabourne Stadium where Khan has played twice for Pakistan against India. Khan had led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup.