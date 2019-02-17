Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Sunday said the sacrifices of the security personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 “will not go in vain”.

Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed when a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group has claimed the attack.

“Their [CRPF jawans’] sacrifice won’t go in vain as it’s not the Congress government which is at the Centre, it is the BJP which is at the Centre,” Shah said while addressing a youth rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur. Shah also paid tributes to Maneswar Basumatary, a CRPF jawan from Assam who died in the terror attack, and the other personnel.

Shah said the National Register of Citizens will help ensure that infiltrators are deported. “We won’t allow Assam to become another Kashmir,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Shah said the Congress and the Asom Gana Parishad government were unable to do anything about Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, according to which the Centre has to enact constitutional, legislative and administrative measures to protect, preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the state’s indigenous communities.

In January, the Centre approved the setting up of a high-level committee to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Shah also said the people of Assam would face an adverse impact if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not implemented. “We are committed to the development of the entire North-East which is why the Congress has been wiped out of the region,” Shah said.

India on Saturday raised customs duty on all products imported from Pakistan by 200%, in the wake of the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama. India had withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation status from Pakistan the day before, after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.