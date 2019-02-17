A private college in Guwahati, Assam, has suspended an assistant professor of English for posting “objectionable remarks” about the Pulwama terror attack, The Hindu reported.

Authorities at the Icon College of Commerce suspended Papri Banerjee on Saturday after her post on Facebook was criticised. A First Information Report has also been filed against her.

Banerjee, in a Facebook post on Friday which was subsequently removed, said the killing of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel was cowardice and an act that would “break the heart of any Indian”.

However, she indicated that the armed forces had faced retaliation for allegedly raping women and slaughtering their husbands. “The terrorism maybe Islamic, but karma is a very Indic concept,” she purportedly wrote, according to The Hindu.

Banerjee later told media her post was misunderstood. “I disagreed but I didn’t disrespect our security forces,” she said. “I am depressed over the terror attack as any other Indian.” On Saturday, Banerjee posted on Facebook that she had been receiving rape, lynching and death threats and asked the Assam Police to review the names she had mentioned in a First Information Report filed earlier.

A letter issued by the college authorities said Banerjee was placed under suspension with immediate effect until the matter is resolved by a competent authority, IANS reported.

Subhasish Choudhury from Silchar in Assam reportedly lodged a complaint against her at the local police station. “We have initiated an investigation into the Facebook post,” an unidentified officer in the Assam Police Cyber Cell said.

Karnataka teacher arrested for post praising Pakistan

A teacher of a private school in Shivapura in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly praising Pakistan for the Pulwama attack, PTI reported. Jilekha Bi was arrested Saturday night after she posted a message on social media saying “Pakistan Ki Jay Ho”. Police told PTI she was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.