Two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death in Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday night, The Indian Express reported. The Congress blamed the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the deaths and called for a shutdown in the district on Monday.

An unidentified police official said Sarath Lal and Kripesh were returning home on a two-wheeler when a gang travelling in a car attacked them at Periya in Kasargod. The gang allegedly dragged the two men to a nearby bush where they were hacked to death, according to Online Manorama. Kripesh reportedly died on the spot, while Sarath Lal succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

“It is heart-wrenching to learn that two youth Congress leaders have been killed by CPM supporters,” tweeted former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. “There is no room for violence in any civilised society.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala called it “barbaric” and “unpardonable”. “The thirst for blood never quench for the CPM,” he tweeted. “Two tender lives have been snatched away by the CPM goons again in the town of Kasargod.”

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the incident “shocking”. “We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice,” he tweeted on Monday.

CPI(M) District Secretary MV Balakrishnan Master denied the party had any role in the murders, PTI reported. “We strongly condemn this murder,” he said. “We are against murderous politics. We don’t have any role in this.”

Police said they suspect the murders were a fallout of a fight between Congress and CPI(M) workers a few days ago. The CPI(M) Periya branch secretary and two workers were injured in the clash.

