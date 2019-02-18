Former Darbhanga MP and cricketer Kirti Azad on Monday joined the Congress after he was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party in December 2015. Azad was set to join the Congress on Friday but postponed it after the Pulwama attack.

Azad was suspended from the BJP after he openly criticised Union minister Arun Jaitley, claiming there had been corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley had headed it. Both the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had expressed support for him soon after.

Azad has claimed that the Opposition alliance will win the General Elections this year, The Hindu reported. “The Mahagathbandhan is on course to win the next polls after the BJP’s loss in the three north Indian states. UP and Bihar constitute 120 Lok Sabha seats... they will lose heavily there,” Azad said.

आज सुबह कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi जी ने मुझे कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई मैंने मिथिला की परंपरा में उनको मखाना की माला, पाग, चादर से सम्मानित किया।

Today in front of Shri Rahul Gandhi I joined the Congress I felicitated him in traditional Mithila style