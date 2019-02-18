Pakistan on Monday recalled its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood for consultations as escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The move comes after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. Last week, India had called back its Pakistan ambassador for consultations in the wake of the attack.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad group claimed responsibility for the terror attack. On Friday, Mahmood was summoned in New Delhi by Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, who had lodged a strong protest against the attack.