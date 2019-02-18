Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned terrorism, saying it was a threat to global peace and stability. Modi was speaking at a joint press conference with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, who is on a three-day visit to India.

“I and President Mauricio Macri agree that terrorism is a huge threat for global peace and stability,” ANI quoted Modi as saying. Modi said the “brutal attack” in Pulwama proved that the time for talks had passed. “Now the entire world needs to unite against terrorism and its supporters and take strong actions.”

Modi also thanked Macri for announcing last year that the G20 summit will be held in India in 2022, on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Macri, while addressing the joint press conference, paid his condolences to the 40 personnel killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, South Kashmir, on February 14. “We condemn every kind of terrorist attack,” Macri said. “I am truly pleased to be able to working together to fight this scourge on mankind.”

India and Argentina signed 10 agreements in several sectors, including defence, tourism and agriculture, AIR News reported. The agreements were inked after Modi and Macri met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral ties and explored new areas of co-operation. Macri is scheduled to address the Plenary Session of the India-Argentina Business Forum in Delhi. He will visit Mumbai on Tuesday.

Macri’s visit coincides with the two countries marking 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Buenos Aires, ANI reported.